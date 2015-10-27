A top Wall Street banker explains how college basketball prepared him for finance

There has long been a link between basketball and banking.

A healthy percentage of teams in the National Basketball Association are owned or operated by financial services sector pros, from hedge fund honchos to private equity partners.

And numerous bankers, traders and advisers hail from college basketball programs all across the US.

One senior Citigroup banker offered some commentary to Business Insider when we reached out to quantify how his experience decades ago on the hardwood helped his transition to hard work on Wall Street.

“Playing competitive basketball taught me the importance of preparation, hard work and above all, teamwork,” Stephen M. Trauber, vice chairman and global head of energy in Citigroup’s corporate & investment banking group told Business Insider.

“Success on the basketball court, and in business, requires close collaboration with your teammates; you must trust one another and work together to reach your goals.”

Trauber remained active coaching youths years after his days on the hardwood ended.

