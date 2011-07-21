IT’S ALIVE: Phenom Stephen Strasburg Throws 95 M.P.H. Less Than A Year After Tommy John Surgery

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg hit 95 miles per hour in a simulated game yesterday, according to Washington manager Davey Johnson.



This is yet another sign that the pitcher’s recovery from Tommy John surgery is well ahead of schedule.

A few weeks ago, the team’s pitching coordinator said after one of Strasburg’s bullpen sessions, “I was quite amazed that he was throwing that well.”

And now that Strasburg is once again lighting up radar guns, he could start a minor-league rehab assignment sooner rather than later.

Strasburg was the first-overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, and generated massive amounts of buzz in his starts for the Nats last season.

His elbow injury and subsequent surgery was a potentially lethal blow to the future of the team. But the young ace appears to be right back on track.

