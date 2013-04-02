The Washington Nationals Are Still Being Ridiculously Conservative With Ace Stephen Strasburg

This was supposed to be the season that the Washington Nationals fully unleashed Stephen Strasburg on Major League Baseball.



After holding him to a strict innings limit and finally shutting him down for the playoffs in 2012, he reportedly has no restrictions this year.

“It’s going to be a good test for me, obviously,” Strasburg told the AP just yesterday in an article titled, “Stephen Strasburg Looking Forward To First Pro Season Without Innings Or Pitch Limit.”

But today on Opening Day Strasburg was pulled after seven scoreless innings and just 80 pitches against the Miami Marlins.

It’s common for managers to be cautious with ace pitchers this early in the season, but given the controversy about the team’s handling of Strasburg last year, you have to start to wonder if the Nats are really going to let Strasburg pitch with no restrictions this year.

After getting yanked today, Strasburg still hasn’t pitched more than seven innings in his MLB career.

It’s just one game, but it’ll be something to keep an eye on.

