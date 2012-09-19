Oil Prices Could Surge From Here, And Not Because Of Middle East Turmoil

Crude oil prices have experienced a solid run of late, gaining over 20 per cent since the end of June.



Oil markets guru Stephen Schork believes prices will keep on climbing.

In his latest report, Schork says that while unrest in the Middle East was the catalyst for the latest leg of the rally, but domestic demand is fueling it. He points to the latest retail report’s gain of 0.9 per cent.

“The latest retail sales report shows that consumers were able and willing to maintain gasoline consumption despite higher prices at the pump. This should translate to strong demand for distillates as we head into the winter. Thus with international supply concerns and strong domestic demand, we are unwilling to change our daily biases to bearish despite yesterday’s sell-off.

Plotting August’s gas price to revenues show a nearly 1:1 relationship:

Photo: Stephen Schork

This is not to say that the Middle East won’t be a source of volatility. Schork thinks price volatility will be at escalated levels at least in the near-term:

…as Libya collapsed into civil war last year, the volatility index jumped from 30.63 on July 22nd, 2011 to 61.82 on August 09th, 2011, a two year high. With the death of Gadhafi in October 2011 and a cessation of threats from Iran, the index began to decline, hitting a low of 24.34 on April 27th, 2012.

The decline now appears to be over. With the 09/11 death of the American ambassador to Libya, U.S. elections in November, anti-American protests in the EMEA, green-on-blue attacks in Afghanistan and all out civil war in Syria, the volatility index is up 50.41% from its April 27th low.

Here’s a chart showing volatility trending up:

Photo: Stephen Schork

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.