A Year After Calling Chanos An "Ignorant Slut", Stephen Roach Is Getting Nervous About Chinese Inflation

Nearly a year ago — May, 2010 — Stephen Roach joking called Jim Chanos an “ignorant slut” for being too bearish on China.



Today?

Bloomberg:

Inflation in China “borders on being a serious problem,” said Stephen Roach, non-executive chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. Roach, speaking in a Bloomberg television interview on “Surveillance Midday” with Tom Keene, said China can’t afford high inflation at a time when it’s trying to engineer a transition to a consumption-led growth model.

The “slut” comment in the video is around 2:30

