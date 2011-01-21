A Year After Calling Chanos An "Ignorant Slut", Stephen Roach Is Getting Nervous About Chinese Inflation

Nearly a year ago — May, 2010 — Stephen Roach joking called Jim Chanos an “ignorant slut” for being too bearish on China.
Today?
Bloomberg:
Inflation in China “borders on being a serious problem,” said Stephen Roach, non-executive chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. Roach, speaking in a Bloomberg television interview on “Surveillance Midday” with Tom Keene, said China can’t afford high inflation at a time when it’s trying to engineer a transition to a consumption-led growth model.
The “slut” comment in the video is around 2:30
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.