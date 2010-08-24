Stephen Roach: A Double-Dip Is Coming, We Just Don't Know What Will Cause It

Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Roach is on Squawk Box this morning, and re-affirming his belief that the economy is headed for a double-dip.



What will cause it?

He doesn’t know. There will be some shock (maybe in Europe, maybe in Asia, etc.) but it’s the fact that the recovery is so weak that will allow the economy to fall back.

On the other hand, he’s also blasting the Fed for blowing bubbles with its 0% Fed funds rate.

“We’re a lot more like Japan than we want to admit.”

Click here for more updates as warranted.

