Economist Stephen Moore jumps from Fox News to CNN

Economist Stephen Moore will depart Fox News for CNN this week after more than three years serving as one of the Fox’s top contributors.

“It was a hard decision,” Moore told Business Insider over the phone, confirming the news.

“CNN made a really good offer,” he added. “I have nothing against Fox — I had great times at Fox. It was a hard decision.”

Moore said he had a “great conversation with Jeff Zucker,” the CNN president, and “thought it was a good time” to change networks.

A prominent free-market economist, Moore previously was a member of The Wall Street Journal editorial board. He currently serves as the distinguished visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, DC.

A Fox News spokesperson told Business Insider that Moore’s last day at the network will be on Tuesday.

The move comes amid a change in contributors at Fox News. The network recently dropped George Will and Ed Rollins as contributors, while adding Democratic fundraiser Robert Wolf and former State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf.

A CNN spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

