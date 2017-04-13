The trailer for Stephen King's 'The Mist' TV show will give you chills

Nathalie Raven/Spike Frances Conroy on Stephen King’s ‘The Mist.’

Horror writer Stephen King has contributed to many of our collective fears, from furry companions in “Pet Sematary” and “Cujo” to clowns in “It.” You can now add clouds to that list.

A new television series based on the Stephen King story “The Mist” (also made into a 2007 movie) will have you looking twice at the sky.

Premiering Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m., the 10-episode Spike TV drama focuses on a family in conflict and their neighbours after a brutal crime in their small town. To add to their misery, an eerie mist rolls in and suddenly cuts off the town from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family members and longtime friends will begin to look at each other as adversaries as the mist drives them to reveal some pretty ugly sides of themselves.

Watch the first trailer for Spike TV’s “The Mist” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

