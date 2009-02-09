Stephen King Publishes A Story Exclusively For The Kindle 2 (AMZN)

In a New York press conference, Amazon (AMZN) will today introduce a new version of its electronic book reader, the Kindle. Part of the announcement will be that Amazon’s acquired a new story by Stephen King and will make it exclusively available on the Kindle.



The story itself will supposedly involve a Kindle-like device. Spooky! Maybe it will be a story about how an electronic device from an online retailer could destroy an entire industry based on antiquated technology; wouldn’t that be scary!



Scribner, which is King’s publisher and an impront of CBS Corps’ (CBS) Simon & Shuster, may publish the story in phyisical format later, reports the WSJ.

