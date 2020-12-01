White House senior advisor Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie, who works as Pence's communications director, announce the birth of their first child with photos

Associated Press/Patrick Semansky White House senior advisor Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Waldman, in 2019.

Stephen Miller, the White House senior advisor and one of President Donald Trump’s most influential aides, and his wife, Katie, the communications director for Vice President Mike Pence, became a parents on November 19.

The couple posed with their newborn, Mackenzie. Both Millers have been ardent supporters of the Trump administration’s child separation policy.

Katie once said the Department of Homeland Security even sent her “to the border to see the separations for myself – to try to make me more compassionate – but it didn’t work.”

Two of the most important aides in the Trump White House gave birth to their first child recently, according to photos tweeted by Katie Miller, the communications director for Vice President Mike Pence.

She and her husband, Stephen, a senior aide to President Donald Trump and one of his most trusted advisors, posed with their daughter, Mackenzie, for a picture.

Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020. She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/mPfZwZCRgh — Katie Rose Miller (@katierosemiller) November 30, 2020

Both Stephen and Katie contracted the coronavirus during the pregnancy, with Stephen testing positive in October and Katie in May.

The Millers have been fervent supporters of the Trump administration’s child-separation policy for immigration and asylum seekers.

Stephen has been widely credited as the architect of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

Hundreds of children are still apart from their parents, many of whom were deported back to their home countries while their kids were kept in the US.

An ACLU court filing from October listed 545 kids still waiting for their parents to be contacted.

Katie Miller made headlines in July for comments on child separation she made to Jacob Soboroff, an NBC News reporter and author of the book “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.”

She told Soboroff that the Department of Homeland Security sent her “to the border to see the separations for myself â€” to try to make me more compassionate â€” but it didn’t work.”

