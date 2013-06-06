Ex-Spurs Player On Getting Cut And Missing The NBA Finals: I 'Got My Money'

The San Antonio Spurs surprisingly cut Stephen Jackson in April, just days before the playoffs started.



Jackson was a key piece of the 2012 Spurs. But this year his minutes steadily declined, and he reportedly clashed with coach Gregg Popovich over his lack of playing time.

So the Spurs released him and signed Tracy McGrady in his place.

Yesterday, Buck Harvey of the San Antonio Express News caught up with Jackson. He asked Jackson if he had any regrets about missing a chance to play in the NBA Finals and win a title.

Jackson’s response was, “Nope. Got my money.”

That’s factually correct. Jackson made $10 million this year. He was the third highest-paid players on the team, making more money than Tim Duncan. In his NBA career, Jackson has made $68 million in salary.

He won a championship with San Antonio in 2003.

