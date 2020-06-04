'I'm going to walk her down the aisle': Former NBA player Stephen Jackson vows to take care of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna

@espn / Twitter Stephen Jackson speaks, vowing justice for his ‘twin’ George Floyd.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson promised to take care of Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, at a press conference in Minneapolis.

Jackson was a close friend of Floyd and had referred to him as his “twin” in a previous speech.

“I’m going to walk her down the aisle,” Jackson said. “I’m going to be there for her, I’m going to be there to wipe your tears.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a close friend of George Floyd, has vowed to take care of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna.

Jackson, who referred to Floyd as his “twin,” has been offering powerful statements to media and demonstrators since Floyd was killed last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life.

At a press conference at Minneapolis city hall on Tuesday, Jackson vowed to take care of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, while addressing her mother Roxie Washington.

skrptz / Instagram Stephen Jackson holds up Gianna Floyd on his shoulders.

“Why is it not that simple when someone is on video getting murdered? Why is it not that simple?” Jackson asked. “Why do we have to see her pain? Why do we have to see a daughter get raised without her father?”

“But you know what, there’s a lot of stuff you said that he’s going to miss, that I’m going to be there for,” Jackson said, turning to Washington. “I’m going to walk her down the aisle, I’m going to be there for her, I’m going to be there to wipe your tears. You hear what I’m saying? I’m going to be here for you and Gigi.”

He continued:

“Floyd might not be here, but I’m here for her. I’m here to get justice, and we’re going to get justice for my brother. We’re not leaving. We’re going to keep fighting. We’re going to send my brother home in beautiful ways this week. But I’m telling you, we’re not leaving, we’re demanding justice, and I’m tired of seeing that. I’m not going to see her hurt every day like this. We need justice, we demand it, and some kind of way goddammit we’re going to get it. Thank you all for coming, but this s— has to stop, man. It has to stop.”

Stephen Jackson spoke out at a news conference, promising to take care of George Floyd's daughter and demanding justice for his death. pic.twitter.com/qozf5R6ZKI — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2020

Jackson is already doing his part to keep that promise.

At a demonstration in Minneapolis, Jackson carried Gianna on his shoulders. “Daddy changed the world!” said Gianna.

Stephen Jackson holding up George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, as she says “Daddy changed the world.” (via chrisstewart_esq_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MnxtbrKfaX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2020

Jackson has been vocal in his calls for justice since Floyd’s death last Monday and has been joined by voices from around the sports world.

At an earlier demonstration in Minneapolis, Jackson was joined by fellow NBA players, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as Gary Trent Jr. and Royce White, both Minnesota natives. Additionally, several NBA players marched with protesters over the weekend.

Read more:

LeBron James slammed 2 women who posed for photos near stores damaged in the George Floyd protests: ‘Anything for clout!’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the Washington Redskins to change their name after they shared a #BlackOutTuesday post

NBA and NFL stars are demanding justice for George Floyd by marching alongside protesters and helping relief efforts

‘We have had enough’: Michael Jordan calls for change in statement on the death of George Floyd

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.