San Antonio Spurs Player Fined $25,000 For Threatening An Opponent On Twitter

Photo: YouTube

San Antonio Spurs forward Stephen Jackson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for a threatening tweet directed at Serge Ibaka of the Oklahoma City Thunder.In response to Ibaka getting in a mini-tangle with Metta World Peace of the Lakers on Friday, Stephen tweeted this. It’s unclear what “going in his mouth” means specifically, but it’s obviously some sort of threat (via ProBasketballTalk):



Jackson deleted the tweet and apologized in the form of an Instagram message, writing:

“I apologise to @sergeibaka, the NBA, and to all my fans for the comments I made. It was unprofessional and childish. Im not a thus just a man who speaks his mind. It was not appropriate. I do apologise. Only a man can admit when he’s wrong.”

The NBA fined him $25,000 for making a “hostile statement.”

The Spurs and Thunder played each other in the Western Conference Finals last year. We don’t remember any specific spats during that series, but it appears there is still bad blood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.