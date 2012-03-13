Stephen Hawking Steps Into TV Universe, Films 'Big Bang Theory' Cameo

Photo: CBS, Wikimedia Commons

Looks like Sheldon Cooper is about to get challenged. Renowned theoretical physicist and author Stephen Hawking has finally agreed to make an appearance on the hit geek comedy show “The Big Bang Theory” on CBS.



Hawking has shot the cameo already in which he has a “run-in” with Jim Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper, who is also a theoretical physicist.

Long story short, it is on.

The “A Brief History of Time” author has dabbled in TV before, having lent his voice to both “Futurama” and “The Simpsons.”

Hawking’s cameo will appear in the April 5th episode of the show which airs a week after an episode which features another “dream” casting situation for the show—”Star Trek” star, Leonard Nimoy.

Nimoy will not be seen in the March 29th episode as Parsons’ character hears Nimoy’s voice in a dream sequence.

“The Big Bang Theory” has had some great cameos from every sci-fi nerd’s fantasy including Nimoy’s “Star Trek” pal George Takei (aka Sulu). Now all they need is to get William Shatner to guest star.

The show has mentioned Hawking in prior episodes including one where Simon Helberg‘s character Howard Wolowitz prank calls Sheldon as Hawking himself. Check out the impression below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.