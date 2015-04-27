Stephen Hawking jokes about his theory of boy bands, saying in a different universe it's possible 'Zayn is still in One Direction'

Stephen Hawking may not be One Direction’s target audience, but when the famous physicist was asked a question about the band’s future, Hawking had an incredible response.

Hawking spoke at the Sydney Opera House Saturday from Cambridge, UK, appearing on stage in Australia that night as a hologram. He was there to speak about “the mysteries of our Universe, being diagnosed with ALS, and the future of our planet,” BuzzFeed reports.

When it was time for questions, one zoned in on something specific: “What do you think is the cosmological effect of Zayn [Malik] leaving One Direction and consequently breaking the hearts of millions of teenage girls across the world?”

Hawking’s response was great.

“Finally, a question about something important,” he said, met with laughs and applause.

“My advice to any heartbroken young girl is to pay close attention to the study of theoretical physics. Because one day there may well be proof of multiple universes. It would not be beyond the realms of possibility that somewhere outside of our own universe lies another different universe, and in that universe, Zayn is still in One Direction.”

He also added that perhaps, in that alternate universe, the questioner and Zayn are happily married.

On a more serious note, Hawking had advice for everyone tuning in, One Directioner or not.

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes a universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up,” Hawking said.

You can watch this segment below:

