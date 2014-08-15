12 Stephen Hawking Quotes Reveal How A Genius Thinks

When he was 21, Stephen Hawking learned he had motor neurone disease.

Doctors told him he had a few years to live.

He’s now 72 and one of the foremost physicists alive — a professor at the University of Cambridge, an investigator of black holes, and the author of the bestselling book “A Brief History of Time.”

Here are a dozen quotes showing Hawking’s approach to science and to life.

