Stephen Hawking Is Going To Write His Autobiography At Less Than Ten Words A Minute

Photo: Getty Images

Legendary physicist Stephen Hawking is writing a book about his life, at a speed of between one and eight words per minute.

According to The Times, it will be called My Brief History and be about Hawking’s marriages, childhood, his time at Oxford and Cambridge and his academic work.

The book will be approximately 20,000 words long, and the news of its commissioning comes 25 years after Hawking published his famous A Brief History of Time.

When he was 21 Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and told it would be fatal. He is now 71.

“When you are faced with the possibility of an early death, it makes you realise that life is worth living, and that there are lots of things you want to do,” he has said.

Read more here.



