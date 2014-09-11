Stephen Hawking And Intel Just Announced They Have Developed A Connected Wheelchair

While we were all ogling the new iPhones and Apple Watch on Tuesday, Intel quietly revealed its development on a connected wheelchair, which has been endorsed by award-winning theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

In a press release, Intel detailed the wheelchair concept, which is being showcased at the 2014 Intel Developer Conference in San Francisco.

The concept was designed by a team of Intel engineering interns through the Intel Collaborators program, and it intends to “transform standard wheelchairs into data driven, connected machines.”

The wheelchair absorbs biometric information from the user and mechanical information from the machine that can then be analysed.

It also comes with an app that lets wheelchair users map and rate the accessibility of different locations.

“Medicine can’t cure me so I rely on technology,” Stephen Hawking said in an Intel video. “It lets me interface with the world. It propels me, it is how I’m speaking to you now. It is necessary for me to live.

“A wheelchair user can now monitor important information about their health, the status of their wheelchair, and the accessibility of the place they visit, significantly improving their day to day life,” he said of the new design.

You can watch the whole video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.