Stephen Hawking and Yuri Milner are launching a $100 million initiative to build 100 million mile per hour ships

Yuri Milner and Stephen Hawking are teaming up to send 100 million mile per hour ships deep into space.

The $100 million initiative intends to develop light-propelled nanocrafts that will get us to Alpha Centauri, the next closest star system to the Solar System.

The new space exploration initiative is called the “Breakthrough Starshot” and it’s being livestreamed at 12 p.m. EDT today. (Watch it below.)

Hawking has previously said we need to colonize space to survive as a species.

For his part, Milner has invested in other science initiatives and worked with Hawking in the past.

Watch the livestream below:

RAW Embed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.