A Day In The Life Of Stephen Harper And Charlie, The First Chinchilla Of Canada

Monday was the first session of Canadian parliament, and Prime Minister Stephen Harper marked the event by live tweeting his work day. He said that he did it to show Canadians “what I do on a daily basis to represent them in Ottawa.”



Harper gave a rare glimpse into the day-to-day life of a world leader.

The pictures also show a personal side, including the Prime Minister’s pets Stanley (a cat) and Charlie (a chinchilla).

