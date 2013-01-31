A Day In The Life Of Stephen Harper And Charlie, The First Chinchilla Of Canada

Photo: PMHarper / Flickr
Monday was the first session of Canadian parliament, and Prime Minister Stephen Harper marked the event by live tweeting his work day. He said that he did it to show Canadians “what I do on a daily basis to represent them in Ottawa.”
Harper gave a rare glimpse into the day-to-day life of a world leader.
The pictures also show a personal side, including the Prime Minister’s pets Stanley (a cat) and Charlie (a chinchilla).
10:39 a.m. to 10:49 a.m.: Harper makes a call to Kathleen Wynne to congratulate her on becoming the next Premier of Ontario. Then, he calls Member of Parliament Greg Kerr to wish him a speedy recovery.
2:42 p.m.: Harper answers the first question in the first Question Period (QP) in the Canadian House of Commons. This is a chaotic session during which members of the opposition grill the leading party.
3:23 p.m.: Harper chats with Minister Peter MacKay, a member of parliament for central Nova and now the cabinet minister of National defence.
3:38 p.m.: Harper and MacKay meet with Devil's Brigade veterans. The Devil's Brigade was a joint U.S.-Canadian World War II commando unit and is considered the antecedent to both U.S. and Canadian special operation forces.
6:57 p.m.: Harper calls newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to congratulate him on his win in the recent election.
Here is a video of Charlie having a dust bath, posted by Canadian First Lady Laureen Harper. Twitter loved the animal. Chinchillas are desert animals, and need to take regular (adorable) dust baths to keep clean.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.