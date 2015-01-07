Stephen Fry Is Engaged To His 27-Year-Old Boyfriend

Congratulations!. Picture: Getty Images

British actor Stephen Fry is getting married to his 27-year-old boyfriend.

Fry, a legend of British comedy and current host of the popular panel show QI, will wed fellow comedian and writer Elliott Spencer at a register office in the market town of Dereham, in Norfolk.

He confirmed the news on Twitter, where he is followed by 8.36 million fans.

Oh. It looks as though a certain cat is out of a certain bag. I’m very very happy of course but had hoped for a private wedding. Fat chance! — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 6, 2015

Grrr. Number of journos outside has now doubled. They obviously heard about the free coffee. Perhaps that was a mistake! — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 6, 2015

Fry’s personal assistant said no date for the wedding had yet been set.

“Stephen Fry is very happy and proud to say that he has set the wheels in motion for a wedding some time in the future but no date has been set due to a busy work schedule.”

