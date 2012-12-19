The Father Of Cerberus Capital's CEO Lives In Newtown

Stephen Feinberg

Today Stephen Feinberg’s private equity firm Cerberus said it was selling its stake in gunmaker Freedom Group following the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on Friday.In 2006, Bushmaster became part of Freedom Group. A Bushmaster AR-15 semi automatic rifle was used in the school shooting.



It turns out Feinberg is connected to the small Connecticut town.

According to Bloomberg News, his father Martin Feinberg resides there.

