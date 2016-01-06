Watch another one of Jeremy Corbyn's colleagues resign live on TV

Junior shadow foreign minister Stephen Doughty has resigned from his position in Labour’s shadow cabinet live on TV. Appearing on the BBC’s Daily Politics show today, Doughty said he was resigning because he agreed with former shadow Europe minister Pat McFadden, who questioned the Stop the War Coalition’s statements blaming terrorism on the actions of the West. Corbyn, who is a long time Stop the War supporter, fired McFadden for his comments.

This is what Doughty said:

Fundamentally I agree with everything that Pat McFadden said about terrorism and national security, and about not being seen to have a narrative that this is somehow the West that is responsible.

You can watch him making his comments below.

Labour’s @SDoughtyMP explains why he is stepping down from the party’s front bench #bbcdp https://t.co/L0JpAe5m8Z

— DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 6, 2016

It’s not massively surprising that Doughty has resigned; after McFadden was sacked last night Doughty tweeted that he was shocked by the reason Corbyn gave for firing him.

I agree with everything @patmcfaddenmp said in these comments. Shocked if this why he’s been sacked. pic.twitter.com/PabO2xeLTZ

— Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) January 6, 2016

Doughty is the second shadow minister to resign over McFadden’s sacking. There could be more to come before the end of the day.

