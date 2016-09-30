Stephen Colbert points out the hypocrisy of 'technically obese' Donald Trump fat-shaming a beauty queen

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s thoughts are still on this week’s presidential debate and especially Donald Trump’s excuses for his poor performance.

“Everybody’s trying to spin this thing their own way,” Colbert said during the opening monologue on Wednesday’s show. “Donald Trump says all the polls show he won and the polls say Hillary [Clinton] won. It’s kinda like a ‘he said, reality said.'”

Despite his belief that he won, Trump said he was “holding back” and “didn’t want to do anything to embarrass her.”

“And it’s true, he didn’t do anything to embarrass her,” Colbert responded, with an emphasis on the word “her.”

This brought Colbert to the subject of Trump trying to come off as “a gentleman” all the time.

“He holds doors for women, gives them a seat on the bus, does no debate preparation,” the host said. “You might call it the addled ramblings of a delusional demagogue, Trump calls it chivalry.”

Trump has a solid record of degrading women. Most recently, Clinton scored a big point in the debate when she brought up his mistreatment of Alicia Machado, a former Miss Universe, for her weight.

“That kind of brutal honesty takes courage,” Colbert concluded, “because Trump weighs 236 pounds, which at his height is technically obese.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.