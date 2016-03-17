A former 'Game of Thrones' star has harsh things to say about his time on the show

HBO Stephen Dillane as King Stannis Baratheon on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers for the most recent “Game of Thrones” season ahead.

While many actors would kill to be on HBO’s hit drama “Game of Thrones,” one actor sounds as if he couldn’t wait to be killed off the show.

Stephen Dillane, who played King Stannis Baratheon, was finished off during season five at the hands of Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). But his death occurred offscreen and has helped lead to a very popular fan theory that he actually survived the fight.

Apparently, the theory is wrong. Dillane confirmed in a recent interview with French magazine Liberation that he won’t be back on the show and is clearly fine with that.

HBO Stannis Baratheon was killed during season five of the show at the hands of Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

“I do not regret having done ‘Game of Thrones,’ but I have nothing to say about it,” he told the magazine (in French translated to English). “I did not understand the series, or its success while I was in it. The experience was very bizarre, it slipped through my fingers.

“For me to like a role I need to be able to be interested in it, which was really not the case. I was a bit overwhelmed by the events.”

When the magazine asked Dillane why he did the show, the actor answered after a long silent pause: “Among other things, for the money.”

Business Insider contacted a representative for Dillane, but he has yet to respond.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.