Harrowing Account Of 40 Hours On A Gulf Coast Lifeboat

The guys who really hate Transocean and BP are rig workers who may have been silenced when questioning operation safety and who suffered a hellish ordeal after the Deepwater explosion.Rig worker Stephen Davis told Guardian of a miserable 40 hours in a lifeboat:



By Davis’s estimate, it took 12-15 minutes to get from the rig to the work boat, but it would take another 36-40 hours before they were to return to shore – even though there were dozens of boats in the area and Coast Guard helicopters airlifting the most severely injured to hospital.

Some of the men were openly furious, while others, like Davis, were just numb. He says they were denied access to the onboard satellite phone or radio to call their families.

When the ship finally did move, it did not head for shore directly, stopping at two more rigs to collect and drop off engineers and coast guard crew before arriving at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The company was ready for the men then, with portable toilets lined up at the dock for drug tests. The men were loaded on to buses, given a change of clothing and boxes of sandwiches, and taken to a hotel in Kenner, Louisiana, where finally they were reunited with their families.

Davis and other men are hiring cutthroat rig lawyers, who have claimed Transocean was trying to wear down the men so they would sign statements denying injury, according to Guardian. Davis hopes to get $5.5-million from his tribulations.

At this rate, Deepwater could be the biggest tort case in US history.

