Check Out The Beautiful $26 Million Penthouse That A Fund Manager Just Bought In NYC

Leah Goldman

Courtesy of StreetEasy

Stephen Freidheim, Senior Managing Partner at Cyrus Capital Partners, just purchased a beautiful Fifth Avenue penthouse for $26 million, according to Curbed. Cyrus is the successor firm to Och-Ziff Freidheim.The penthouse, which occupies the 13th and 14th floors, first went on the market in 2007 for $50 million. After a few price drops, its most recent listing price was $34 million. It has been in the same family since 1925.

The apartment has 6,500 square feet of space

Here's the beautiful foyer

The dining room

And a living room/library

Another living room area, with porch access

An unbelievable terrace

And gorgeous views

