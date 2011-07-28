Check Out The Beautiful $26 Million Penthouse That A Fund Manager Just Bought In NYC

Courtesy of StreetEasy



Stephen Freidheim, Senior Managing Partner at Cyrus Capital Partners, just purchased a beautiful Fifth Avenue penthouse for $26 million, according to Curbed. Cyrus is the successor firm to Och-Ziff Freidheim.The penthouse, which occupies the 13th and 14th floors, first went on the market in 2007 for $50 million. After a few price drops, its most recent listing price was $34 million. It has been in the same family since 1925.

