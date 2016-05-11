STEPHEN CURRY: Here's a look at the wonderful life of the best basketball player in the world

Scott Davis
Steph currySean M. Haffey/GettyStephen Curry.

It’s good to be Stephen Curry.

On Tuesday, Curry was named MVP of the 2015-16 NBA season, becoming the first player in history to win the award unanimously.

But the back-to-back MVP hasn’t just claimed the title of best basketball player in the world, he’s become a force off the court, too.

From becoming the face of Under Armour and numerous other endorsements to his friendship with Cam Newton and his increasing profile as a celebrity, Curry has it made.

Here’s a look at his marvellous life:

Nobody in the NBA is enjoying the same level of success as Curry. He's won back-to-back MVPs and the 2014-15 championship, led the league in scoring this year, and helped lead the Warriors to an NBA record 73 wins in the regular season.

Steve Dykes/Getty

Curry is, surprisingly, underpaid. He signed a four-year, $44 million contract extension in 2012 and now makes $12 million per year. He could potentially triple that when he becomes a free agent in 2017.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Curry's deal with Under Armour is also a bit of a steal for the company. It lured him from Nike with a deal reportedly worth about $4.5 million per year. In 2015, it extended his deal to 2024, and he now has an ownership stake in the business.

Via Under Armour/YouTube

Curry's shoe, The Curry One, reportedly helped drive Under Armour past Adidas in sales.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

It's been said that Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is 'obsessed' with Curry and how he helps the company's image.

J. Meric/Getty Images

A Morgan Stanley analyst predicted that Curry could be worth $14 billion to Under Armour.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

And he has tons of other endorsements, too. Curry has starred in commercials for the iPhone 6, State Farm, Brita, and Degree, among others.

Via Apple/YouTube

As a brand ambassador for Express menswear, he gets to hang out with Ludacris.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Curry was doing endorsements from an early age. As a kid, he starred in a Burger King commercial with his dad, former NBA player Dell Curry.

Via YouTube

And since his father was an NBA player, Steph grew up playing, practicing, and hanging around other NBA players. Here he is warming up on an NBA court as a kid with his father.

Via YouTube

Vince Carter told ESPN he recalls playing Steph one-on-one when Carter played with Dell, saying he was just as competitive as a little kid.

Via NBA/YouTube

Now the best player in the NBA, Curry is reaping the rewards. Besides winning MVP the last two years, he won the Male Athlete of the Year ESPY in 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty

His jaw-dropping highlights leave other professional athletes in shock. His postseason performance in 2015 had pro athletes flooding Twitter with praise.

He reportedly bought a $3.2 million hillside San Francisco home in 2015.

Via Realtor.com/LA Times

He used to drive a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as a rookie.

Wikimedia Commons

Now, he prefers his Porsche Panamera.

Via Stephen Curry/YouTube

As a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan, he's gotten to bang the drum before games.

Getty Images.

As a result, he's befriended Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

And he watched Super Bowl 50 from the field.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Getty Images.

During the Warriors' visit to the White House, Obama imitated Steph's celebration dance.

Win McNamee/Getty

Curry and Obama recently teamed up for a PSA promoting the My Brother's Keeper mentorship program, and showed off their excellent chemistry.

Insider

Curry got a mention in one of Drake's more famous songs, '0 to 100.' Drake says, 'I been Steph Curry with the shot / Been cookin' with the sauce, chef curry with the pot, boy.'

Jason Miller/Getty

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, made a spoof video of the song during Ayesha's online cooking show. The video has over 4 million views on YouTube.

Steph, Ayesha, and Drake all hang out at In-N-Out sometimes.

Steph and Ayesha have become one of the more famous celebrity couples. Their car karaoke sessions are particularly popular.

And their daughter Riley famously hijacked Steph's postgame press conference and became the talk of the NBA world.

NBA

Curry also makes late-night appearances more often than many NBA players. He's appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's, Stephen Colbert's, and Jimmy Fallon's shows.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

When he decides to retire, he might have a future in golf. He reportedly has a handicap of 5 and has finished in the top five at the American Century Championship. ESPN's Michael Collins said that Curry could potentially make the PGA Tour.

Via Golf Digest/YouTube

He showed off his skills by battling Lydio Ko in a putting session on the Warriors court. Curry nearly sank a 94-foot putt.

Via Ryan Asselta/Twitter

But with Curry doing things like this on the basketball court, hopefully he's in the NBA for a long time.

