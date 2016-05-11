STEPHEN CURRY: Here's a look at the wonderful life of the best basketball player in the world

It’s good to be Stephen Curry.

On Tuesday, Curry was named MVP of the 2015-16 NBA season, becoming the first player in history to win the award unanimously.

But the back-to-back MVP hasn’t just claimed the title of best basketball player in the world, he’s become a force off the court, too.

From becoming the face of Under Armour and numerous other endorsements to his friendship with Cam Newton and his increasing profile as a celebrity, Curry has it made.

Here’s a look at his marvellous life:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.