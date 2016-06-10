The internet had a field day roasting Stephen Curry's new Under Armour shoes

Even Stephen Curry is not immune to criticism.
The Golden State Warriors star is one of the most beloved professional athletes and reportedly worth big money to Under Armour, which treasures endorsing him.
However, Curry and Under Armour got bashed on Thursday when pictures surfaced of Curry’s new shoes, the Curry 2 Low “Chef Curry.”
The nearly all-white shoes lack the flash commonly seen in many sneakers, and once the images got spread on Twitter, the internet had a field day making fun of them.
What’s your best name for these new Steph Curry Shuffleboard Lows? pic.twitter.com/wqDgKmpAxX
— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 10, 2016
The bathtubs in that Cialis ad pic.twitter.com/gSIpB7nicm
— Bethlehem Shoals (@freedarko) June 10, 2016
the beat the traffic 8s pic.twitter.com/0DzZCJ7xpq
— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 10, 2016
Do the new Steph Curry @UnderArmour shoes come with a pack of Werther’s hard candies? pic.twitter.com/aXnk6K6enJ
— steve ceruti (@SJCeruti) June 10, 2016
Why we love Twitter: June 2016 Ep. 9 pic.twitter.com/tpOnRaYDyU
— SirWilliamChillin’™ (@will6foot5) June 10, 2016
Even Stephen’s brother, Seth, got in on the action:
I thought I had em looking straight last week ???? pic.twitter.com/DyxYxGscGK
— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 10, 2016
And, inevitably, they were laid to rest with the Crying Jordan meme.
.@danecarbaugh pic.twitter.com/MMT1FCSyf2
— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) June 9, 2016
Sorry, Steph — you can’t win everything.
NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The biggest NBA Draft busts of all time
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.