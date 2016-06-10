The internet had a field day roasting Stephen Curry's new Under Armour shoes

Scott Davis

Even Stephen Curry is not immune to criticism.

The Golden State Warriors star is one of the most beloved professional athletes and reportedly worth big money to Under Armour, which treasures endorsing him.

However, Curry and Under Armour got bashed on Thursday when pictures surfaced of Curry’s new shoes, the Curry 2 Low “Chef Curry.”

The nearly all-white shoes lack the flash commonly seen in many sneakers, and once the images got spread on Twitter, the internet had a field day making fun of them.

Even Stephen’s brother, Seth, got in on the action:

And, inevitably, they were laid to rest with the Crying Jordan meme.

Sorry, Steph — you can’t win everything. 

