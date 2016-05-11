Stephen Curry just became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history

Stephen Curry continues to make NBA history.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Stephen Curry won the 2015-16 MVP award — and he won it unanimously.

There has never been a unanimous MVP in NBA history.

Here’s a look at the voting for the award. Not a single first-place vote for any other player:

Here is how the NBA’s Most Valuable Player voting turned out. pic.twitter.com/biVRmguqiY

— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 10, 2016

