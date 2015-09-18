Stephen Curry has an awesome new move that he says he learned from a high school player

Stephen Curry is one of the NBA’s most exciting players to watch thanks to his unlimited range and arsenal of dribble moves.

Earlier in the summer, while working out with Team USA, a video of Curry embarrassing a trainer with what looks like a new move in Curry’s collection made the rounds.

In it, Curry faces up on the defender, puts the ball between the defender’s legs, gathers it, then steps back for an easy jumper.

However, it appears Curry didn’t actually make up the move himself. In an interview with Complex’s Sean Evans, Curry says he took the move from a high school player named Dennis Smith, who attended one of his camps.

Smith actually called Curry out for it as the highlight made its rounds: