Stephen Curry Has Turned Into The Most Exciting Player In The NBA

William Scott Davis
Stephen CurryEzra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry showed off some ridiculous ball-handling Monday against the Thunder.

Stephen Curry continued to build his resume for MVP on Monday night.

In the Warriors’ 117-91 beatdown of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry finished with a cool 19 points on 7-14 shooting, to go with 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

Curry’s blossoming to even greater heights than before this season, and to top it off, he’s also becoming the premiere must-watch player in the NBA.

Curry’s known for being the best shooter in the NBA, but Monday night he showed off his dangerous, showman-like handles, making Russell Westbrook and the Thunder look silly in the process.

Curry got the game started by using a crafty dribble backwards through his legs, and then evading defenders for a scoop layup:

Stephen Curry through the legs dribble 1Via YouTube

The replay better shows the ridiculous move:

Stephen Curry through the legs dribble 2Via YouTube

Moments later, he threw a brilliant no-look pass to Klay Thompson, who put in 19 points himself. The greatness of the pass is that it lands right in Thompson’s shooting pocket — it’s a natural rhythm that allows him to get a clean shot up.

Stephen Curry no look pass to Klay ThompsonVia YouTube

 

Curry kept on tantalising the Thunder as the game went on.

Later in the second half, after nearly losing the ball, Curry recovered, hit Westbrook with a behind the back dribble, and got all the way to the basket for another layup.

Stephen Curry crossover on WestbrookVia YouTube

Curry kept messing with Westbrook. After using a series of moves to shake free, he got in the lane, and threw the pass through Steven Adams’ legs to Marreese Speights (who got blocked on a nice recovery from Adams):

Stephen Curry nutmegs Steven AdamsVia YouTube

There simply isn’t a more fun player to watch in the NBA right now. 

