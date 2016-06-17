Stephen Curry loses his mind after fouling out, hits fan after chucking mouthguard, and gets ejected

It’s rare to see Stephen Curry lose his cool, but he hit his breaking point after fouling out in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers blowing out the Golden State Warriors en route to tying the series at 3-3, Curry picked up his sixth foul while trying to make a steal on LeBron James.

There was little contact, and Curry, frustrated, flipped out and whipped his mouthguard into the stands, hitting a fan. He then screamed at the referee in anger.

Curry was hit with a technical foul, and though it takes two to get ejected, the referees threw him out for his actions. It was Curry’s first ejection of his career

Here’s a slow-motion, close-up of Curry’s mouthguard hitting a fan. He later shook their hands before exiting the court.

It capped off a frustrating night for Curry and the Warriors, who failed to close out the Cavaliers for the second game in a row. Though Curry posted 30 points, he once again struggled defending Kyrie Irving, was sloppy with the ball, and committed several foolish fouls.

The series goes back to Oakland for a seventh and final game, and the Warriors are going to need their MVP to regain form.

