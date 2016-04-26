Stephen Curry's knee is sprained, and he could miss 2 weeks

The NBA world was holding its breath for Stephen Curry after he suffered a scary right knee injury in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs.

After receiving an MRI on Monday, Curry has a Grade 1 sprain in his knee, with no damage, and could miss two weeks, according to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors also put out a statement, confirming the injury and saying Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This is a sight of relief, though far from ideal for the Warriors. They have a 3-1 series lead on the Rockets and look poised to eliminate them in Game 5 in Oakland. That would leave them waiting for the conclusion of the Clippers-Blazers first-round series. The Clippers have a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 on Monday.

If the Blazers can tie the series, it will force a Game 6, to be held April 29. That would give the Warriors a little more time to let Curry heal, especially with the Spurs already advanced to the second round, and the Thunder likely to do so against the Mavericks in Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Monday.

Either way, it seems likely that the Warriors will have to play some second-round games without Curry (barring unbelievable comebacks from the Rockets and Blazers). It will be a huge test, but if the Warriors can hang on for two weeks, they could welcome back their MVP in the midst of a second-round battle.

NOW WATCH: Kobe Bryant has had an insane work ethic throughout his entire career



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.