Stephen Curry Sold His Gorgeous Oakland Pentouse For $US1.5 Million

A mere 24 hours before his final playoff game of 2014, Stephen Curry closed on the sale of his Oakland penthouse.

The Warriors 3-point shooting sensation sold the 2,084 square-foot home $US1.499 million on May 2, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The penthouse is a corner unit, highlighted by a lofted floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows. The digs offer a picture perfect view of the bay and Oakland with three balconies and a patio.

