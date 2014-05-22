Stephen Curry Sold His Gorgeous Oakland Pentouse For $US1.5 Million

Tony Olivero
Stephen Curry Home 1EBRD 2013/ Los Angeles Times

A mere 24 hours before his final playoff game of 2014, Stephen Curry closed on the sale of his Oakland penthouse.

The Warriors 3-point shooting sensation sold the 2,084 square-foot home $US1.499 million on May 2, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The penthouse is a corner unit, highlighted by a lofted floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows. The digs offer a picture perfect view of the bay and Oakland with three balconies and a patio.

Street view of Stephen Curry's Oakland Penthouse building

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample light in the penthouse

Lofted floor plan throughout the penthouse

The kitchen

A view of Oakland

Loft-style living room

The bedroom

Penthouse patio at dusk

Penthouse pool

Now check out the house Tom Brady built.

Dr. Dre Is Reportedly Buying The $US50 Million Mansion Tom Brady And Gisele Built From Scratch >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.