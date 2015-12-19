The NBA's greatest shooter hates mid-range jump shots

It is no secret that Stephen Curry is a great shooter and loves to take 3-point shots, even from several feet from behind the arc. However, despite being such a deadly shot from almost anywhere on the court, Curry is not a big fan of mid-range jumpers.

So far this season, Curry has attempted 529 shots. Of those, 423 (80%) have either come within six feet of the basket or from 22 feet or farther from the hoop. He has taken just 106 shots (20%) in the 7-21-foot range, the dreaded “long 2s” of the basketball world.

As NBA teams have become more aware of the true value of shots, more are realising the strength in taking more shots close to the hoop or beyond the 3-point arc. Curry, who is well on his way to his second-straight MVP award, has perfected the art.

