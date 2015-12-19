Here's the Stephen Curry play that still amazes his teammate Harrison Barnes

Stephen Curry is the NBA’s most entertaining player.

With his combination of crafty ball-handling, unlimited range, and incredible floor vision, Curry makes so many great plays, that choosing just one can be difficult.

While speaking with Business Insider to discuss his participation in Dick’s Sporting Goods “Sports Matter” program, Warriors forward Harrison Barnes admitted that he is still often in awe at what Curry does.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Barnes said, speaking about Curry’s dazzling plays and Klay Thompson’s penchant for scoring explosions. “I know I’m around these guys every single day, but… I’m just always so happy for those guys when they’re able to do that.”

When asked if he has a favourite Curry moment, Barnes thought for a second, then found one that sticks out.

“The shot in New Orleans, Game 3, in the corner, to send it into overtime. That was a crazy shot.”

Barnes, of course, is referring to one of Curry’s most heroic moments from last year’s playoffs. In the first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors came back from 20 points down, and tied the game on an absurd corner three-pointer from Curry with less than three seconds left. More amazing, Curry appeared to have his eyes closed on the shot, and he was fouled by Anthony Davis, knocking him to the ground as he released it.

“I mean, he shot it, he didn’t even see the ball after he released it,” Barnes said. “I mean, he was already on the ground. And when he made that three, it was nuts. We were down 20 so that was probably my favourite Steph moment.”

Here’s the play:





Another angle shows Curry getting pummelled by Davis:

And his eyes might have been closed.

The Warriors then went on to win in overtime, effectively closing the series as they had a dominant 3-0 lead. It was just one play in a long line of big moments for Curry and the Warriors en route to winning the championship.

More recently, Barnes partook in a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy sports equipment for 21 girls to promote participation in youth sports. The program is committed to helping save youth sports as well as giving back during the holiday season.

