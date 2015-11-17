Stephen Curry has taken the NBA's biggest trend to a new extreme

Stephen Curry may very well go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history and with a talent like that, it only makes sense to take advantage of it as much as possible.

As more teams learn to truly appreciate the value in shooting three-pointers, the number of long-range shots we are seeing in NBA games has risen dramatically. As a team, the Houston Rockets have taken 3-point shooting to extremes, but as far as players go, nobody comes close to what Curry is doing this season.

Since the addition of the 3-point line in 1979, no NBA player has attempted more than 678 3-point shots and nobody has made more than 286. Curry is on pace this season to take 943 shots from 3-point range and make 426. To put that in perspective, Curry’s average 3-pointers per game was similar to what the average NBA team was doing not that long ago, and he is making 45.2% of them.

NOW WATCH: This one event in World Cup history perfectly encapsulates the mass corruption of FIFA



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.