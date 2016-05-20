Stephen Curry single-handedly buried the Thunder in Game 2 by scoring 15 straight points in 2 minutes

The Golden State Warriors used a 15-2 run midway through the third quarter to even things up with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals at one game apiece.

But we should clarify here: it was Stephen Curry who led the 15-2 run that put Game 2 out of reach, because it was Curry who — in two minutes and 11 seconds — scored 15 straight points.

Let’s walk through the sequence, which in real time seemed to happen so fast that if you changed the channel for even a second you would have missed it.

With 7:22 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Andre Roberson of the Thunder makes a layup that cuts the Warriors lead 64-57. On the other end, Draymond Green finds Curry for an open three, which Curry drains. Then, Curry steals the ball from Kevin Durant and is promptly fouled by Durant on another three-point attempt. Durant gives the ref a piece of his mind and receives a technical foul. This means four free-throws for Curry, and Curry hits all four. In 36 seconds, he has scored seven points and pushed the Warriors lead to 13 (71-57).

Next, Durant hits a jumper, and the Warriors respond when Green again finds Curry for an open three. This time, Curry turns and stares down Serge Ibaka as the ball is still in mid-air. There is heating up, and then there is Stephen Curry.

On the other end of the court, Durant turns the ball over. Curry comes down the court in transition and hits a very, very long two with his foot on the three-point line. Timeout, OKC.

After the timeout, Green blocks Thunder big-man Enes Kanter. Maybe you are sensing a pattern. Curry comes down the court and hits another three-ball. Warriors lead by twenty, 79-59.

With 5:11 remaining in the 3rd quarter, this game is over.

The Thunder may have Durant and Westbrook, and they will be more than pleased to return to their home court with the series tied, 1-1. But there is simply nothing to be done when Curry catches fire like this. If he stays this hot for the rest of the playoffs, nobody is taking down the Warriors.

