Warriors and Thunder get heated once again as Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook have to be separated during jump ball

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder reminded the NBA world that they are not friends on Monday with a brief scuffle in the second quarter.

During a jump ball, Stephen Curry and Thunder guard Semaj Christon got physical while battling for position.

Curry responded with a shove, only to get shoved back by Christon. Russell Westbrook, standing nearby, then pushed Curry, Curry responded, and soon both teams jumped in.

Curry, Westbrook, Christon, and Draymond Green were all given technical fouls.

Of course, both teams have a history. The two teams’ bad blood extends back to the Western Conference Finals last season, when among the physical play, Draymond Green kicked Steven Adams in the groin, igniting something of a rivalry. With Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors, the two teams haven’t grown any closer.

In their last meeting, Durant’s first game in Oklahoma City as a member of the Warriors, Durant and Westbrook got into a shouting match, and Durant and Andre Roberson got into a physical altercation.

Curry got the last laugh on Monday, however, knocking down a deep, buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the half.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry scraps with Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (full video) pic.twitter.com/Xv38FaLvdN

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 21, 2017

After the teams mix it up, Stephen Curry sinks a three to end the first half and he runs off ???????????? (via clippittv)pic.twitter.com/7f1fEIyXBS

— Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) March 21, 2017

