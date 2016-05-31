Stephen Curry's daughter once again stole the show after huge Game-7 win

The Golden State Warriors completed an improbable comeback and won Game 7 over the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the finals against Cleveland Cavaliers. But once again it was Riley Curry who stole the post-game show.
After becoming a star in the post-game press conferences a year ago, Riley road into the celebration Monday on the shoulders of her grandfather, former NBA player Dell Curry.
Riley Curry is adorable https://t.co/YVIGxBF6kW
— Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) May 31, 2016
That was followed by this adorable kiss from dad during the post-game celebration.
But this was Riley. She wasn’t even close to being done. There was also this post-game thunderstick battle.
RILEY CURRY THUNDER STICK FIGHT pic.twitter.com/wS0e5eEsGI
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 31, 2016
NOW WATCH: Usain Bolt’s key to winning
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.