Stephen Curry had a seemingly back-handed response to criticism that his basketball camp is too expensive

Over the weekend, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry over the price of his basketball camp for kids.

Bennett said that Curry’s camp, which costs $2,250 for the week, is too expensive for many families that live in Hawaii, where the camp is held.

Bennett, who hosts a free camp in Hawaii, said on KHON 2, “I see a lot of different athletes come through Hawaii, whether it’s Steph Curry or whoever it is…. There’s so many kids who can’t afford to pay such a high amount of money. In my mind it’s like, how much money do you need before you start giving back for free? And I think a lot of athletes should start focusing on that.”

On Sunday, Curry seemed to take issue with Bennett’s comments, giving a back-handed response while promoting his brother Seth’s basketball camp on Instagram.

Stephen wrote, “If you’re in the greater LA area, check out @sdotcurry at Ventura College. Won’t cost you 2K and it will be a great time learning from a really TALENTED player. SethCurry.com.”



It’s rare to see Stephen say something even slightly edgy, as he’s one of the most even-keel, media-aware stars in sports. However, it seems as if he didn’t appreciate being called out by Bennett.

It’s unclear if Stephen makes the prices for his camp, but Bennett does have a point that citizens in many communities would struggle to afford his camp.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.