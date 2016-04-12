Stephen Curry had a great reaction after learning of Jordan Spieth's meltdown at the Masters

While Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors won their 72nd game of the season Sunday night, tying the record for best regular season in NBA history, it wasn’t an entirely successful night for Curry.

Curry, an avid golfer and fan, had rooting interest in his fellow Under Armour comrade, Jordan Spieth, at the Masters.

Spieth, of course, suffered an epic collapse on the back nine of the final round of the Masters, dropping a five-shot lead to finish second.

CSN Bay Area cameras caught Curry during shootaround learning of Spieth’s meltdown on the 12th hole. Curry was approached by Andre Iguodala, who appears to tell Curry that Spieth twice hit his ball into the water en route to a quadruple bogey.

Curry seems to react in disbelief, before then falling to the ground at assistant Bruce Fraser’s legs.

Watch the video below (via Ball Don’t Lie):

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tying the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for the best regular season ecord ever likely took away some of the pain for Curry. If the Warriors manage to win their last game, setting an NBA record with 73 wins, then Curry should be just fine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.