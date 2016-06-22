Stephen Curry offered a great perspective on the heartbreaking end to the Warriors' season

The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal loss in the NBA Finals, failing to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in three tries after taking a 3-1 series lead.

The Warriors themselves had previously admitted that anything short of a championship was a disappointment. Following a 73-9 season in which a championship seemed like a certainty, the Warriors instead let it slip through their fingers.

So, after losing on their home-court and failing to accomplish their mission, it would be understandable if the Warriors were taking the loss hard. Instead, Stephen Curry, whose poor play in the Finals helped open the door for the Cavaliers, offered a great perspective on a disappointing finish during exit interviews on Monday.

Curry explained that his four-year-old daughter Riley’s reaction helped ease the pain.

“My daughters are still young enough that they know they’re going to Dad’s game, but they don’t know, kinda, the result. They get in the car yesterday, I had a moment, I told Riley, ‘We didn’t win.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘I know. It’s ok.’ And I used to that moment to… ‘You know, in sports, you win some, you lose some…’ “We had a great night as a family, everybody that came to the game with me, we went back to the house. It wasn’t as lively as a celebration get-together would have been, but it was still a moment to appreciate all the good things that have happened along the way, on and off the court, and keeping that perspective. This game means a lot to us as players and to the fans and anybody that has a vested interested in the game, but at the end of the day, there’s still life and you can still win at life knowing we didn’t get a championship this year.”

Listening to Curry and his teammates speak at exit interviews, it was clear that the loss hurt them, but Curry’s perspective is a great one.

The Warriors will be back next year, and if they ran off 73 wins after winning the championship, they could be even scarier after losing it.

