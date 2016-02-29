Stephen Curry hit a ridiculous 13-metre shot to beat the Thunder in overtime

In a game that felt more like a Western Conference Finals matchup, the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder when Stephen Curry drained a 13-metre three-pointer with less than one second to go.

The Warriors overcame a fourth-quarter deficit, hitting two free throws at the end of regulation, only after Kevin Durant turned the ball over with the clock winding down. But it was in overtime when things really got exciting.

After the Thunder missed a shot, the Warriors pushed the ball up the court and chose not to call a timeout. That’s when Curry pulled up from well outside the three-point line.

What a shot!

It was Curry’s 12th three-pointer of the game, tying the NBA record.

