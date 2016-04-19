Stephen Curry is out of Game 2 of the playoffs with a concerning ankle injury

The Golden State Warriors announced on Monday night that Stephen Curry will sit out of Game 2 of their first-round series with the Houston Rockets with an ankle injury.

Curry appeared to tweak his ankle in Game 1, played momentarily in the second half before sitting out the rest of the game.

Curry was questionable all of Monday, and though he received treatment, he went through abbreviated warmups before exiting the court in dispirited fashion.

Stephen Curry just left floor shaking in his head in disappointment after cutting his pre-game workout short. Doesn’t look good for Game 2.

— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 19, 2016

The injury is not panic-worthy, but it is worrisome, given Curry’s history with ankle injuries. Curry managed just 26 games in his third season (the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season) because of ankle injuries, and had to undergo a major surgery to fix the problems.

Since, Curry has been very durable, but given the miles he logged last season, through the playoffs and championship, then through the Warriors’ 73-win campaign this season, it’s concerning that he can’t go in Game 2.

For the Warriors, it will be a test to win their first playoff game without the help of their leading scorer.

Resting Curry could simply be precautionary, and the NBA world will be holding its breath, hoping Curry is healthy for Game 3.

NOW WATCH: Red Bull dropped a watermelon from a diving platform to show how high its divers jump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.