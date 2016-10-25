Under Armour releases new Stephen Curry commercial showing how much last season's failure is motivating him

With the start of the NBA season now just days away, Under Armour on Monday released a terrific new commercial starring reigning MVP Stephen Curry, entitled “Make It Old.”

During the commercial, the camera cuts between young children, some on bikes and some with basketballs, and Curry, who trains in a colourful and empty gym. In a voiceover, both Curry and the children list the hardships and accomplishments that have defined his career.

The latest, of course, is 73 wins and no ring. In the commercial, Curry vows to make that old news.

The commercial also reveals Curry’s new shoes, the Curry 3. They look pretty good, from what we can tell, and they’re certainly an upgrade from the infamous Curry 2.

