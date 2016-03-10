Stephen Curry came an inch away from draining a 94-foot putt on a basketball court

Stephen Curry doesn’t seem likely to move from basketball any time soon, but when he does, he may have a future in golf.

Curry is a notably skilled golfer, and on Wednesday, in a competition with Lydia Ko, Curry attempted a full-court, 94-foot putt.

And it appears he came about an inch from draining it into a little hole on the far end.

Granted, a basketball court doesn’t have the curves of a golf course, but nonetheless, this kind of aim is ridiculous. Here’s the video:

Here’s another angle:

This is just about the only time @StephenCurry30 misses from long-range. pic.twitter.com/7Sozvhnkb8

— Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) March 9, 2016

Curry’s golf game has gotten him some attention. As Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl noted in a 2008 profile, Curry has a five-handicap, and this past summer, he played a round with President Barack Obama.

No word of Ko hit her putt, but as Believe the Hype pointed out, it doesn’t seem as if Ko shares with same kind of cross-sport skills as Steph.

(h/t Sports Illustrated)

