Stephen Curry's unanimous MVP award is another huge win for Under Armour

Stephen Curry on Tuesday won his second consecutive MVP award, becoming the first player in league history to win the award unanimously.

The award is the latest in a string of unimaginably impressive feats for Curry, who returned from injury on Monday night and scored 40 points in Game 4 against the Blazers to swiftly remind the basketball world why he is the best player alive.

But the award is also the latest in a string of unimaginably impressive feats for Under Armour, the 20-year-old athletic apparel company that sponsors Curry and quite a collection of other athletes — all of whom are at the apex of professional sports.

Consider the company’s hot streak. Since the start of 2014, Under Armour boasts:

Two NBA MVPs (Curry)

2015 NBA title (Curry)

2015 Masters champion (Jordan Spieth)

2014 Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP (Tom Brady)

2015 NFL MVP (Cam Newton)

2015 NL MVP (Bryce Harper)

2015 NL Cy Young (Clayton Kershaw)

2014 World Series (Buster Posey)

2014 Women’s World Cup (Kelly O’Hara)

2015 Vezina Trophy (Carey Price)

Under Armour recently surpassed Adidas in sales, which makes sense when you consider this impressive run of form. In April, CEO Kevin Plank said as much when he credited Spieth and Curry for its strong Q1 earnings.

Despite the hot streak, the company still has a long way to go to really compete with Nike in total sales. But if Under Armour’s athletes can keep dominating their sports, that might — one day — actually happen.

