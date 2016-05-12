Stephen Curry's second MVP award puts him in elite company

Stephen Curry added to his growing legend on Tuesday when he became the first player to ever be named a unanimous winner of the MVP award.

Curry now has two MVP awards to go along with one championship ring. Of all the players to ever win an MVP, only 12 players have more combined MVPs and rings than Curry.

Of course, Curry is never going to catch Bill Russell, who retired with 11 championships and five MVP awards. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan are probably also safe. But if Curry adds a second championship this year, it will thrust him into a select group of the greatest to ever play the game and he is still only 28 years old.

